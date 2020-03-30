University students urge UNESCO to help end sanctions against Iran

The letter which was addressed to the Director General of the United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) reads as follows:

These days we are witnessing the spread of a dangerous virus called "COVID-19", and Cholera and tuberculosis have resurfaced in the minds of the virus-stricken nations.

The mysterious virus has disrupted the perceptual and inferiority of societies and governments, and is witnessing massive human casualties around the world, including Asia, Europe and even the United States. Although the countries have mobilized their full potential, the virus has suffered widespread desperation, loss of life, financial, educational, cultural, social, economic and psychological damages.

Like other countries, Iran has been involved in this tragic incident. However, because of the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the international treaty, the cruel and medieval sanctions target the country's health system and economy and, based on an inhuman and colonial policy, provide access for the coronary patients in need of medicines and relative products is so hard.

The letter also says: "It is humanly necessary to lift sanctions beyond political competition." The cruel US sanctions against Iran should not trigger the humanitarian catastrophe of the coronavirus, which will continue to shut down educational and cultural centers, and its damage and costs are no less than economic and political costs because it is not the time for political revenge.

6125**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish