Heavy flood claims lives of 4 people in southern Iran

Tehran, March 30, IRNA – Public relations department of Iran's Emergency Organization said on Monday that heavy floods have killed 4 people and left one missing in Fars, Khuzestan and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad provinces over the last 24 hours.

Based on the reports, a twenty-year-old man in Zarrin Dasht and three men in Kazeroun were killed.

A nomad was also missed in Dezful.

