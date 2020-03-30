Heavy flood claims lives of 4 people in southern Iran

Based on the reports, a twenty-year-old man in Zarrin Dasht and three men in Kazeroun were killed.
A nomad was also missed in Dezful.
9376**1430
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Tehran, March 30, IRNA – Public relations department of Iran's Emergency Organization said on Monday that heavy floods have killed 4 people and left one missing in Fars, Khuzestan and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad provinces over the last 24 hours.
Based on the reports, a twenty-year-old man in Zarrin Dasht and three men in Kazeroun were killed.
A nomad was also missed in Dezful.
9376**1430
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment