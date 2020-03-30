Iran seeks health protocols to replace border shutdowns amid coronavirus outbreak

Mirashrafi made the proposal in a letter to director-general of the World Customs Organization.

In his letter, the Iranian official said that the World Customs Organization, as the international body in charge of organizing customs affairs, can help the exports, imports and transit of commodities to be continued between the countries.

Considering the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease and its impact on the national and international economies, the major economic and regional policies are expected to protect the health of the workers and vulnerable classes of the societes, while they provide support for production sector and improve customer demand as well, Mirashrafi said.

Although the coronavirus spreads easily, compensation of the losses and disorders arising from it will be take time, the official added.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish