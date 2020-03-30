Tehran Oil Refinery produces chemical sanitizing liquid to help fight COVID19

Speaking to IRNA, Hangi said that in line with its social responsibility, Tehran Oil Refinery also produces disinfectants to help fighting coronavirus.

Tehran Oil Refinery is ready to supply the liquid bleach to other organizations and nearby companies.

Liquid bleach is the generic name for any chemical product which is used industrially and domestically to clean, and to remove stains. It often refers, specifically, to a dilute solution of sodium hypochlorite, also called "liquid bleach"

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 12,391 people out of a total of 38,309 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 2,640 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

