Shanghai sends 7th medical aid consignment to Iran

According to the Iranian mission, the consignment consists of 400,000 face-mask, and other medical equipment weighing 200 tons.

The items have been donated by people from different walks of life in eastern China.

Iranian consulate has so far gathered and sent about 14,000 tons of donations, including medical and hospital items.

Chinese people in less than 24 hours, donated half a million dollar to Iran for fighting coronavirus epidemic and called for launching a channel for collecting non-cash contributions.

Iranian embassy in China on March 5 released a message in ‘Weibo’ which is a leading social media in China and introduced a bank account for Chinese people’s cash contributions to fight COVID-19 and people of China helped 4 billion Yuan ($576,000).

In response to Chinese people's memorable act, the Iranian embassy in a message said Chinese people’s good-will "has impressed us and we now feel a heavy responsibility toward them."

Earlier, Iranian Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh in a message on the occasion of Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, said Iran-China relations experienced a new era last year and the two sides became closer in various fields.

He added that all Iranian staff in the embassy and Iran’s consulates in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong are trying 24/7 to provide whatever Iranians need and send them to Iran.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish