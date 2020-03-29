Mar 29, 2020, 8:13 PM
Journalist ID: 1655
News Code: 83732350
0 Persons

Tags

Iran ready to share experience of pardoning inmates

Iran ready to share experience of pardoning inmates

Tehran, March 29, IRNA - Iran's Human Rights Headquarters in a statement on Sunday voiced readiness to share the experience of the country's Judiciary on pardoning over 10,000 prisoners with the United Nations and other states worldwide.

Also, 100,000 inmates in Iran are on furlough for a definite period of time in line with the country's major policies in combating the coronavirus as well as maximizing the health conditions of prisoners, the statement added.

The statement further added that the Islamic Republic of Iran's Human Rights Headquarters has called for the tangible effects of using this mechanism to achieve the fundamental goals of the Iranian judicial system, adding that the country draws the attention of the international community to the effects of this mechanism.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 6 =