Iraq to play major role in reducing Iran-US tensions

“The increase in geopolitical tension in the region, especially the conflict between the United States and the neighbor, the Islamic Republic of Iran, has negative repercussions on the political, economic and security situation in Iraq,” Zurufi wrote on his Twitter account.

He added that Iraq will play a serious role in alleviating this conflict and removing the negative consequences of this tension.

Meanwhile, in a separate message, Iraqi PM urged the international community to help Iran in fighting coronavirus by lifting sanctions or providing medical demands.

He noted that this measure will help prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

As a neighboring state, Iraq has the longest border and most relations with Iran, Zurufi said.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message referred to the US' background of sabotage and assassinations and warned Americans to stop aiding war crimes.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 12,391 people out of a total of 38,309 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 2,640 have unfortunately succumbed to the deadly virus.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish