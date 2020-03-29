Iran makes ventilator to fight COVID19

Sattari wrote on his Instagram page that Iran is now producing 30 ventilators per day.

Ventilators had earlier been provided by ‘Medec’ Company, he said, adding that with the efforts made by the Iranian experts and an Iranian knowledge-based company it has now become possible to be made inside the country.

Sattari noted that the ventilator has been made by Ehya Darman Pishrafte Company as the first manufacturer of ventilators and anaesthetic machines in Iran.

He went on to say that the production capacity will increase soon.

A ventilator is a machine that provides mechanical ventilation by moving breathable air into and out of the lungs, to deliver breaths to a patient who is physically unable to breathe, or breathing insufficiently.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish