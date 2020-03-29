Supreme Leader terms COVID-19 screening as great accomplishment

In his letter, Ayatollah Khamenei said that it is important not to reduce the speed of making all-out efforts.

He also praised the efforts made by the Iranian health minister and the medical staff in fighting coronavirus.

Supreme Leader said all measures will be good and effective.

The screening plan is a great job and taking advantage of Basij forces and popular volunteers will help the country escape from the pandemic, he noted.

Ayatollah Khamenei wished success, health, and victory for the Iranian health minister and the medical staff.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 12,391 people out of a total of 38,309 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 2,640 have unfortunately succumbed to the deadly virus.

