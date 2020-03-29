Mar 29, 2020, 6:02 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83732225
1 Persons

Tags

Supreme Leader terms COVID-19 screening as great accomplishment

Supreme Leader terms COVID-19 screening as great accomplishment

Tehran, March 29, IRNA - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a letter to Iranian Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Saeed Namaki on Sunday described coronavirus screening plan in Iran as a great job.

In his letter, Ayatollah Khamenei said that it is important not to reduce the speed of making all-out efforts.

He also praised the efforts made by the Iranian health minister and the medical staff in fighting coronavirus.

Supreme Leader said all measures will be good and effective.

The screening plan is a great job and taking advantage of Basij forces and popular volunteers will help the country escape from the pandemic, he noted.

Ayatollah Khamenei wished success, health, and victory for the Iranian health minister and the medical staff.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 12,391 people out of a total of 38,309 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 2,640 have unfortunately succumbed to the deadly virus.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 0 =