Official: Iran only Eastern Mediterranean state with exact COVID-19 statistics   

Addressing the Sunday press conference, Jahanpour said that the Eastern Mediterranean states often do not report exact statistics or give the wrong or unreal ones.

It indicates their inability to diagnose patients, he added.

Elaborating on sharing experiences with regard to coronavirus pandemic with other countries, Jahanpour said different countries have different facilities.

He added that the country may be an important producer of gloves or masks while others may be more active in social networking and IT fields.

He noted that the Iranian NGOs can be the pioneer in sharing experiences with other countries to help other people enjoy these capacities regardless of political aims and sanctions.

Jahanpour said on Sunday that 12,391 people out of a total of 38,309 infected by the coronavirus in Iran have survived while 2,640 have unfortunately succumbed to the deadly virus.

The health official said that 2,901 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 123 people succumbed to death due to the deadly virus, he added.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish