Spox: Iran pursuing request of Iranian students’ in Italy to return home

Mousavi said measures will be taken for returning students as soon as the required permissions are received.

Regarding those Iranian students who are working in Italy, he said that due to the rapid spread of COVID19 in Italy scores of Iranian students have requested to return home.

Tehran and Rome are seriously pursuing the issue, he noted.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry will follow up on the issue through the national anti-coronavirus committee and the Iranian embassy in Rome.

Earlier, Iranian Ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad in a message referred to the crisis caused by coronavirus pandemic in the world, saying European countries are facing many problems in fighting COVID-19.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish