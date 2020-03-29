Envoy: Iranians, Americans both victims of Trumpian lunacy

"Pandemic surges in the US Trump’s public health strategy = massive bailouts for corporate America," Ahmad Masoumifar wrote on his Twitter account.



"Meanwhile, US ups sanctions on Iran despite #COVID19 devastation," he added.



"Iranians and Americans, both victims of Trumpian lunacy and criminality," he noted.

Earlier in a separate message, the Iranian diplomat said: "#COIVD-19 is a global pandemic. The key operative word being GLOBAL. Those who intimidate and shortsightedly undermine other states' ability to manage the outbreak based on political differences are rocking a boat on which they themselves are a passenger."

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 12,391 people out of a total of 38,309 infected by the coronavirus have survived while 2,640 have unfortunately succumbed to the deadly virus.

Jahanpour said that 2,901 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 123 people succumbed to death due to the deadly virus, he added.

