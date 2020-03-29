Pres. Rouhani says public health on gov't agenda

Speaking during a cabinet session, the president said that the government will do its best to provide support for the doctors and nurses who are in the frontline of the battle against the virus.

Rouhani appreciated all the Iranian people who obey the advice of health officials as well as all those who are working tirelessly to meet the vital demands of the people.

He said that the experts believe that the coronavirus disease has passed its peak in some Iranian provinces while one cannot make any comment about other provinces with certainty.

“Some experts said we have to wait for the end of (the Iranian New Year) Nowruz holidays to judge at which conditions we are standing,” the president said.

He said that resuming activities will not mean that all health protocols should be set aside.

“This new lifestyle we are now practicing such as refraining from shaking hands, observing social distancing, doing many things by means of phone and cyberspace and the fact that our life has become electronic has to be continued for a while.”

The president said that this epidemy may provide an opportunity for Iranian people to do part of their jobs electronically which will benefit the entire country.

He said that considering a report given by the minister of health and medical education, the number of people who recover from the disease in comparison to the total number of infected people is an acceptable number.

Noting that the minister has said that the condition of the country is better than that of the past week, the president said, “this is what we want and we are seeking to reach the desired point step by step.”

Rouhani said that the country has to get well prepared for a lifestyle with a weaker and more limited coronavirus over the next months leading to a sound life without the virus.

He said that as long as a vaccine or any other cure is not found for this disease, the government has to keep prepared to meet the essential needs of the people.

The president said that he relies on the cooperation of the people, as well as the doctors and medical staff of the hospitals, more than ever, to pass through these tough days.

