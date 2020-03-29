Iran: Washington trying to divert public opinion from realities

In its message, Iranian diplomatic mission wrote US tends to tarnish the image of Iran blindly and has used a lie and an unbelievable text in its tweets.

US wants to legitimize its cruel sanctions against Iran by accusing Iran and questioning facts and distorting facts, it added.

Reacting to the US Embassy claims that Iran has spent $170b for buying tobacco instead of supplying medical equipment, saying how it is possible that Iran spends 1/3 of its Gross domestic product (GDP) for buying tobacco instead of medical equipment and food supplies.

The US by waging state terrorism assassinated Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani who fought terrorists namely ISIS.

The US had also spent $2,000b in Afghanistan war and killed over 100,000 Afghans.

The Iranian Embassy said that the US is no longer able to deceive others, adding that the US should learn from history.

While the US politicians claim that the national economy is more important to them than the elderly people, and the United States cannot stop the economy for the sake of the people’s lives, and its representatives are thinking about selling stocks, and the government is waging blame game, Iran is trying to take advantage of China experience to contain coronavirus and help Iranians, the embassy noted.

Iranian diplomatic mission advised the US to pay attention of realities instead of trying to tarnish the image of Iran and propaganda.

9376**1416

