Iran announces COVID-19 relief package

The package was approved in a meeting of National Headquarters to fight coronavirus pandemic chaired by President Hassan Rouhani.

The sum will be allocated to businesses damaged by the shutdown of activities demanded by the National Headquarters in charge of administration of the affairs fighting coronavirus outbreak and financing the national health system.

Part of the allocation will be paid to the Iranian households, workers, and vulnerable classes of society, Rabiei said on his personal Twitter account.

He said that some €16 billion of this amount will be given as loans to damaged businesses which have refused to fire their workers.

Rabiei said that providing medical supplies and medicines as well as increasing ICU beds for COVID-19 patients are also on the agenda.

He said that part of the allocated sum will be allocated to unemployment insurance fund.

President Rouhani said in the meeting of the National Headquarters fighiting coronavirus that the patients suffering from COVID-19 will undergo medical treatment free of charge. The Government has undertaken to pay 90 percent of cost of medical treatment, he said.

