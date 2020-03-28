Mayor: Nanjing willing to share experiences with Shiraz in fighting COVID-19

In her message, Han Liming referred to the message of condolences she received from the Shiraz Municipality during the outbreak of coronavirus, saying containing pandemic has been accelerated in a Chinese city and the city is being developed socially and economically.

She added that people of Shiraz will certainly overcome coronavirus pandemic.

Han Liming also sympathized with the people of Shiraz and offered her condolences.

Liming noted that a new chapter will be opened in scientific cooperation and friendly relations of Nanjing and Shiraz after the end of coronavirus pandemic.

Shiraz and Nanjing signed a sisterhood agreement two years ago.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that 11,679 people out of a total of 35,408 infected by the coronavirus have survived the virus.

The official went on to say that 2,517 have succumbed to the deadly virus.

