Official hails Iran’s standardized medical facilities

Speaking at a Saturday press conference, Jahanpour said there is no need for foreign medical teams at the moment.

He added that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had also announced that "we need special care equipment for developing hospital beds and ventilators".

Elaborating on Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières) activities in Iran, he said: "We are monitoring over 2,500,000 foreign nationals and they are receiving medical services in all cities".

Doctors Without Borders wanted to erect a small hospital but due to the fact that we did not need it, they can develop their activities for foreign nationals and establish such a hospital at border points.

He went on to say that Chinese coronavirus test kits have not yet been used in Iran.

Jahanpour stressed that rapid testing kits which had error have not been used in Iran since they were not verified by Pasteur Institute of Iran.

Jahanpour said on Saturday that 11,679 people out of a total of 35,408 infected by the coronavirus have survived the virus.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish