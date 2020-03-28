IRGC Comdr: Basij produces 3 million masks daily

Salami said the country has the capacity to accept all coronavirus patients.

Despite the fact that there were some concerns with regard to health equipment at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran, but all medical forces, Basij and production units made their best to compensate for it.

He noted that after the coronavirus developed in Iran, all IRGC hospitals started giving service to people.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that 11,679 people out of a total of 35,408 infected by the coronavirus have survived the virus.

