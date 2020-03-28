Mar 28, 2020, 2:33 PM
Official: 11,679 Iranians survived coronavirus

Tehran, March 28, IRNA - Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that 11,679 people out of a total of 35,408 infected by the coronavirus have survived the virus.

The official went on to say that 2,517 have succumbed to the deadly virus.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world for a number of months requiring collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

