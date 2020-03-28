Mar 28, 2020, 1:41 PM
Iran exports $410m non-oil goods through Astara customs

Astara, March 28, IRNA – Managing Director of Astara Customs said on Saturday that 774,000 tons non-oil products worth $410m were exported during the last Iranian calendar year (finished on March 20).

Rasoul Omidi said most the products included agricultural, chemical mineral, steel, food, plastic products, cement, cast, detergent, textile, artifacts, carpet, cloth, bag and shoes.

He also said some 125,000 tons goods worth $232m including wood, oil materials, cotton, artificial fiber, ingot, steel, copper and glass wool exported to foreign countries during the period. 

He went on to say that 15,370 tons of carry-on luggage products worth $61,477,000 have been exported to Azerbaijan.

