Iranian artists launch campaign to promote people's mental health at home   

Tehran, March 28, IRNA – A group of Iranian artists in cinema, theater, music and visual arts in a statement on Saturday voiced their readiness to produce works in cyber space to help promote mental health of people who stay at home.

Iranian artists are supposed to participate stay-at-home campaign by developing #moshahonar. 

In their statement, Iranian artists expressed regret over death of a large number of Iranians.

They also stressed stay-at-home slogan to prevent further losses.

They vowed to stand by people and to make use of their art to stay closer with people.

We will talk to you through social media, internet and through taking advantage of technology, the statement reads.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday that 11,133 people out of a total of 32,332 infected by the coronavirus have survived it while 2,378 have unfortunately succumbed to the deadly virus.

