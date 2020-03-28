Envoy: Imposers of sanctions are accountable for innocent people’s death

Those who are speaking of sanctions and maximum pressures amid the coronavirus-crisis-stricken world and when thousands of people are being killed and in the atmosphere of fear and anxiety should be accountable for the death of thousands of innocent people.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said "#Covid19 ravages the world, sparing no nation. Even the world's largest economy needs others to help it fight the pandemic, yet refuses to halt its #EconomicTerrorism against Iran. Does the US want a “forever pandemic"? Moral imperative to stop observing the bully's sanctions.”

In spite of the fact that Iran is now involved in fighting coronavirus and the international community has so far urged the United States to lift sanctions against Iran, the US had earlier blacklisted 20 individuals and entities for the alleged supporting the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force to breach Iraq's sovereignty and to exploit its economy.

