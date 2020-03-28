Chinese journalist urges US to stop anti-Iran sanctions

“It’s time for the world to call out the US to end the sanctions, or at least provide a speedy humanitarian channel for the people of Iran,” Lo said.

“As Reza Hosseini, Tehran’s acting consul general in Hong Kong and Macau, told the Post, the unilateral US sanctions are stopping vital medical supplies from reaching his country,” he added.

“Though medicine, medical devices, food and other humanitarian supplies are supposedly exempt from sanctions, US bureaucracy and politics have made it difficult for companies and countries to work through the system,” Chinese journalist said adding: “Many just couldn’t be bothered to risk being sanctioned themselves for helping Iran.”

“Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, of course, doesn’t care. “The US will continue to fully enforce our sanctions,” he said. Washington is doing a lot worse than “continue to enforce sanctions”.

Earlier on Friday, Head of the Media Office of the Iranian Mission to the United Nations Alireza Miryousefi in a Twitter message said: "Imposing new sanctions while Iranians are fighting #COVID19, & amidst a growing number who are advocating ending US #economic terrorism on Iran, is simply another example of an inhuman US policy, driven by "Secretaries of Hate" toward Iran.”

In spite of the fact that Iran is now involved in fighting coronavirus and the international community has so far urged the United States to lift sanctions against Iran, the US had earlier blacklisted 20 individuals and entities for the alleged supporting the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force to breach Iraq's sovereignty and to exploit its economy.

This is while, a number of Iranian Non-Governmental Organizations in a letter to the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres demanded the removal of the US anti-Iran sanctions.

In the letter, the organizations some of whom hold UN consultative status warned the world that the lives of Iranians have been put in danger due to the US sanctions amid the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19.

