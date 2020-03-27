Bosnia-Herzegovina Islamic Society expresses solidarity with Iranian nation in fighting COVID-19

"While we are grappling with the disease, we, concerned and hopeful, are pursuing the situation in the brotherly and friendly state of Iran and are praying for them," the message said.

Power of faith, resolve and self-care are of high significance in the fight against the invisible enemy, he said, noting that the Iranian nation will surely over the challenge, as it did previously, he said.

"I am willing to announce Your Excellency and Iran's religious and political institutes that Iran is not alone against coronavirus and we pray for you, as praying is the most valuable thing a believer can donate to the other person," he said.

Earlier, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Šefik Džaferović in a message expressed solidarity with the Iranian nation in the fight against coronavirus.

In his message to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Džaferović condoled with the bereaved families of the coronavirus victims and wished immediate recovery for the patients.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish