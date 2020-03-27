Iran blasts US over stirring up hatred

In its message released in ‘Weibo’ which is a leading social media in China, Iranian embassy said as much as the H1N1 flu that occurred in the United States in 2009 is not called American flu, any attempt to attribute the coronavirus to ethnic areas has been strongly condemned by the international community.

US claims that Iran has transmitted COVID19 from China to Iran since it has not suspended Mahan flight to China but the question is that why the US which as the first country moved its diplomats and staff out of China has now the most number of coronavirus infected cases, it added.

The Austrian prime minister has also announced that most of the infected cases in his country have traveled from US to Australia, Iranian embassy noted.

The US which had accused other countries of inappropriate prevention and control of the coronavirus pandemic and claimed that people can treat COVID19 like influenza or its danger is less, why its medical staff in New York use trash bags instead of scrubs

Iranian embassy reminded the US of the fact that Iran has rejected the so-called aid offered by US, adding that what Iran needs is not US’ aid but Iran wants the US to lift illegal sanctions.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday that 11,133 people out of a total of 32,332 infected by the coronavirus have survived it while 2,378 have unfortunately succumbed to the deadly virus.

Jahanpour said that 2,926 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 144 people succumbed to death due to the deadly virus, he added.

