Belgrade illuminated in color of Iranian flag

Local officials of Belgrade said that they have decided to decorate key bridges and buildings and the parliament with the lamps in the same colors of flags of countries including Italy, China, Spain, Iran and France to express sympathy with the citizens of the countries who are grappling with the spread of the disease.

Deputy Mayor of Belgrade Andreja Mladenovic said earlier that message of the symbolic move is no to surrender and join hand to overcome the monster that has swept the entire world.

The symbols of Belgrade have so far been decorated with the colors of the Italian, Chinese, Spanish and Iranian flags as a sign of sympathy the peoples of these countries.

Based on the statements released by the Serbian health and treatment centers, some 457 Serbians have so far been infected with coronavirus with eight deaths.

8072**1424

Follow us on twitter @IrnaEnglish