Official: COVID-19 death toll mounts to 2,378

Jahanpour said that 2,926 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 144 people succumbed to death due to the deadly virus, he added.

The Iranian official noted that 2,893 cases are in critical condition.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

