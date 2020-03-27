5.4-Richter quake leaves no casualties in southern Iran

Speaking to IRNA, Ali Niknafs said village councilors reviewed the related areas and no reports have yet been received with regard to casualties of today’s tremor.

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale shook the city of Faryab, Kerman, Province on Friday morning.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, the earthquake occurred at 11:10 hours local time (7:40 GMT) and at the depth of 14 km underground.

The epicenter of the quake was located at 57.30 degrees longitude and 28.30 degrees latitude.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.

