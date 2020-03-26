Mar 27, 2020, 12:56 AM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83729066
0 Persons

Tags

Part of Turkish Health Ministry coronavirus aid transferred to Tehran: Spox

Part of Turkish Health Ministry coronavirus aid transferred to Tehran: Spox

Tehran, March 27, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that part of donations made by Turkish Health Ministry and the Iranian expatriates and diplomats in the country were transported to Tehran late on Thursday.

He added that donated items include hygienic and treatment facilities were transported to Iran via Istanbul Airport.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that 10,457 people out of a total of 29,406 infected by the coronavirus have survived it while 2,234 have unfortunately succumbed to the deadly virus.

Jahanpour said that 2,389 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday (Wednesday).

Over the last 24 hours, 157 people succumbed to death due to the deadly virus, he added.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 0 =