50 million Iranians screened for coronavirus: Official

Ali Reza Raeisi added that screening in all provinces is currently conducted by 23,000 special teams and some 50 million Iranians have so far been screened under the project.

All the compatriots can take part in the screening through both the telephone number 4030 and the salamat.gov.ir website, he said.

Referring to implementation of social distancing rules, Raeisi said that the Iranian people will take a big step in the fight against COVID-19 by obeying the rules fully.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that 10,457 people out of a total of 29,406 infected by the coronavirus have survived it while 2,234 have unfortunately succumbed to the deadly virus.

Jahanpour said that 2,389 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 157 people succumbed to death due to the deadly virus, he added.

