Iran, Russia discuss ways to jointly fight COVID19

Larijani referred to the valuable efforts made by Iranian medical staff in fighting coronavirus treating patients.

He also pointed to outbreak of coronavirus in Russia, saying exchanging experiences and consulting between Iranian and Russian medical sectors are necessary in fighting COVID19.

He appreciated the efforts made by Russia with regard to supplying proving essential items for fighting coronavirus.

Elsewhere in his Remarks, Larijani criticized US’ destructive measures in imposing unilateral sanctions against some countries which disturbed fighting the virus in Iran and endangered life of thousands of innocent people around the world.

Iran calls for lifting all US’ inhumane sanctions namely those on medical and pharmaceutical sector.

He extended satisfaction over developing cooperation between Iran and Russia in various fields, saying the recent agreements made by two countries in the joint economic commission meetings and the meeting of supreme parliamentary cooperation are seriously been pursued.

Meanwhile, Volodin congratulated Larijani over Nowruz, saying the State Duma supports promoting friendly relations with Iran in political, economic and parliamentary fields.

Referring to Russia’s humanitarian and medical donations to Iran for fighting coronavirus, he said Russia welcomes exchanging experiences between medical sectors aiming to find ways to overcome the pandemic.

Russia is against US’ illegal sanctions which have disturbed global confrontation against coronavirus and calls for removing all sanctions.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that 10,457 people out of a total of 29,406 infected by the coronavirus have survived it while 2,234 have unfortunately succumbed to the deadly virus.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish