Iran welcomes any initiative to stop war in Yemen: Spox

He made the remarks after United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres put forward the initiative to cease wars across the world for further preparedness in line with countering COVID19 outbreak.

Mousavi further noted that Yemen is exposed to a biggest human catastrophe as a result of a destructive war.

Military aggression of alien forces and cruel air, sea and land siege on Yemen over the past five years have blocked aid supply to the oppressed people of Yemen, and now spread of coronavirus has doubled concerns due to critical humanitarian situation and lack of the least facilities there, he said.

Reaffirming Iran's support to UN chief's proposal, Mousavi said that as usual, Iran will embrace any initiative to stop war and siege on the impoverished country.

Mousavi further noted that UN chief's proposal to halt the war, if combined with practical moves by the alliance in the field can be a major step in line with preventing death of thousands of innocent people and opening a door for peace and stability.

