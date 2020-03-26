Iran to tighten social distancing rules to combat COVID-19

To this end, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani through video conference with governors of four provinces urged people to stay at home and observe health protocols.

He noted that the government and health officials will do their best for supplying people’s demands.

Fortunately there is no problem with regard to providing services to treat COVID19 patients and Iranian doctors and nurses are trying to serve people 24-7, he said.

Meanwhile, Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said those drives who violate social distancing plan will be punished and their cars will be stopped.

He added that based on the plan, cars will be stopped at cities’ entrance

He went on to say that limitations have been set with regard to parks, religious and cultural places.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jahanpour referred Hantavirus, saying it is not new and is categorized as common viruses between human and animal.

He reiterated that there is no report of Hantavirus in China or other areas in the world.

Earlier on Thursday, Jahanpour said that 10,457 people out of a total of 29,406 infected by the coronavirus have survived it while 2,234 have unfortunately succumbed to the deadly virus.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish