Iran supports UN Chief’s ceasefire plan in Afghanistan

Iran considers itself as UN Secretary General António Guterres’s partner with regard to declaring global cease fire in all wars and focusing on fighting coronavirus which has attacked cruelly against all human regardless of race, sex, age, ethnicity and religion, the statement reads.

Thanks to Iran’s neighborliness with Afghanistan and presence of millions of immigrants in Iran for 40 years, the country is fully aware of the situation in Afghanistan, supports UN Chief initiative for establishing truce in Afghanistan and urges all armed groups to open a new chapter in history of Afghanistan by making their brave decision to accept ceasefire.

Iran urged the UN chief to finalize his good will establishing truce with a special initiative to find a firm basis for holding intra-Afghan talks and solving political issues.

Iran is ready to participate in political plans initiated by the United Nations for solving Afghanistan issues after implementing ceasefire.

