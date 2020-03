Mousavi stressed that based on valid documents, Levinson has left Iran for an unknown destination and the US’ Secretary of State has acknowledged this fact.

Over the last few years, Iran has done its best to achieve evidences on Levinson’s fate after he left Iran, he added.

If US is sure about Levinson’s death, it can announce it with no political exploitations and misusing Levinson’s family feelings. Mousavi noted.

9376**1424

