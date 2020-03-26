Mar 26, 2020, 5:17 PM
Social distancing plan to be implemented in Iran

Tehran, March 26, IRNA – The social department of the COVID19 management national committee in a statement announced on Thursday that the social distancing plan will be implemented until the end of Nowruz holiday in Iran (April 3) aiming to stop the chain of infection.

Implementation of the plan will be extended if the COVID19 management national committee approves, the statement reads.

The plan is to reduce contacts, to stop holding gatherings and to avoid unnecessary movements.

Based on the plan, all schools, universities, shopping centers, parks, swimming pools, … will be closed until the mentioned period.

Holding any celebration including official and unofficial will be forbidden.

Maximum limitations will also be implemented with regard to transportation with plane, train and bus.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that 10,457 people out of a total of 29,406 infected by the coronavirus have survived it while 2,234 have unfortunately succumbed to the deadly virus.

