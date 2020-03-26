IRGC cmdr: US aid claim, just a deception

"If the American nation needs help, we're ready to do so, but we don't need their help," Major General Hossein Salami told reporters on the sidelines of the nationwide IRGC drills focusing on biological defense.

Those claims are made while the US officials are not even able to protect the American citizens, Salami said, adding that the US has always been Iran's enemy.

On the IRGC capabilities to help fight coronavirus, the commander said the forces can launch a field hospital in a day, then to close it rapidly.

The IRGC can control the polluted areas by coronavirus through using mobile medical units, Salami added, stressing that IRGC has expressed readiness to help medical centers to counter coronavirus pandemic since its outbreak in Iran in late February.

About the IRGC maneuver, the commander said he believes that the biological wars are even beyond the chemical wars.

Fight against coronavirus provided the ground for practically testing what the IRGC had made ready for the health and treatment fields, he noted.

Biological defense operations continue till the deadly virus leaves the country, he stressed.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected thousands of people across the world, while over 21,000 have been killed.

About 29,406 people in Iran are infected with the coronavirus, while the virus has killed 2,234 Iranians.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish