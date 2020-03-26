Minister: Let’s not miss chance to talk with world's conscious

Abbas Salehi in a Twitter message said that while the world is involved with Coronavirus, Iran is involved with sanctions and coronavirus simultaneously.

Conditions in Iran are now more tangible for the world, he said, urging the global public opinion not to lose the opportunity to talk with awakened consciousness.

Iran is fighting a harsh battle against the coronavirus outbreak in spite of inhuman US sanctions which bars purchase of medical equipment and medicine. Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that 10,457 people out of a total of 29,406 infected by the coronavirus have survived it while 2,234 have unfortunately succumbed to the deadly virus.

