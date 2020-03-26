18K Afghan nationals receive healthcare services in southeastern Iran

Harirchi told reporters on the sideline of a visit to the Alghadir camp in Zahedan on Thursday that at the moment, many Afghan nationals who are trying to leave Iran are being screened for coronavirus and other communicable diseases.

He stressed that necessary healthcare services are at their disposal.

These services are provided to citizens who have entered the country legally or unauthorized and are issued a health certificate for those who have identification documents, he said.

Deputy Minister of Health said that Afghan sisters and brothers are guests of the Islamic Republic of Iran and their health is very important for us.

According to IRNA, Harirchi is on a one-day trip to Sistan and Baluchestan province. In addition to the capital Zahedan, has also traveled to the north of the province and closely monitored the status of the coronavirus in the areas covered by Zahedan and Zabol Universities of Medical Sciences.

