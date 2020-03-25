Zarif lashes out at Pompeo 3rd-rate propaganda

"Even a pandemic won't stop @SecPompeo from spouting 3rd-rate propaganda," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.



"One wonders whether he's Sec of State or Secretary of Hate," he added.



"No amount of trolling will gloss over his infamous warmongering & #EconomicTerrorism; killing innocents & impeding global fight against #COVID19," Zarif noted.

Earlier, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani in a Twitter message emphasized that only the US politicians saw coronavirus as an opportunity to continue their hostilities, such as joy shown by the US Secretary of Commerce over the coronavirus outbreak in China and its positive economic effects for the United States or military attack on Iran proposed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

