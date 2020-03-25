Online petition seeking removal of anti-Iran sanctions receives 100K signatures

This is a great success achieved in cooperation with the Iranians residing abroad, which may be described as the first move in favor of the Iranian people, given the fact that receiving as many signatures in such a short time indicates the type of national consensus formed worldwide in support of Iran.

The call-up was launched with the hope of increasing public opinion's pressure on the international institutes who will in turn pile up pressures of on US and Europe to remove or ease sanctions with the aim of bringing about beneficial results in support of the Iranian people.

It was after this call-up that other similar moves in support of lifting anti-Iran sanctions were formed by the Non-Governmental Organizations and other international entities.

Over the past days, it was announced that special banking channel of Switzerland has been launched, and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday called for any sanctions imposed on countries like Iran facing the new coronavirus pandemic to be "urgently re-evaluated" to avoid pushing strained medical systems into collapse.

Another call-up demanding British Parliament to help remove sanctions against Iran was also launched in the country recently.

Although more efforts must be made to reach the desired practical results, the role of public opinion has so far been demonstrated well.

