Anti-Iran sanctions amid coronavirus spread crime against humanity: Russia official

He told IRNA on Wednesday that the US is actually killing people by virtue of its dollar control of the global financial market, as Iranian people who are currently grappling with the fatal disease are also obliged to counter the US sanctions simultaneously.

West and the US which are claiming to be advocating altruism and democracy overlook demands of many countries to lift all or part of sanctions against Iran amid COVID-19 spread, Russian political expert said, noting that on the contrary, as it is evident that the more people in Iran die of the disease, the more happy the United States and its allies are.

However, it is not new and surprising, as western states do not rush to help even each other, he said.

Western civilization, especially the US, revealed its nature once more under the difficult conditions created by the high contagious disease, Mikheyev said, lambasting the West Camp with the US at the top which do not help Iran to save lives of people, nor they do even allow others to assist it.

Since the US is able to control baking operations, any company violating US sanctions is punished by Washington, he said, calling for changes in international structures to be able to lower US influence.

High number of deaths due to coronavirus indicated that Washington attaches no value to lives of people, Mikheyev reiterated.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish