Russian cultural figures offer solidarity with Iran against sanctions

The Russian cultural figures sympathized with Iranian nation who are fighting coronavirus pandemic.

During these conversations, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali reviewed cooperation with these institutions and expressed hope for following up relations in the future.

He described the US’ cruel sanctions as economic terrorism and as a measure in line with creating problem for Iranian health system.

Jalali went on to say that fighting coronavirus requires collective efforts’.

Limitations created by US Administration on Iran's access to financial resources are regarded as threats to the Iranian society’s health.

He urged the Russian officials to stand by the Iranian nation against this cruelty and to be the harbinger of oppressed Iranians’ voice.

The Russian figures also hailed cultural cooperation between Iran and Russia.

They termed Iranians as brave, resistant and influential people in the world, adding that US economic sanctions are unfair.

