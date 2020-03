Iranian diplomatic mission sympathized with the bereaved families of the victims of the terrorist incident.

Two suicide bombers attacked a Sikh temple in Afghanistan on Wednesday morning killing 25 civilians and injuring 8 others.

The ISIS terrorist group has claimed responsibility for Wednesday attack.

Some embassies and representatives of the United Nations and some other international bodies have so far denounced this inhumane crime.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish