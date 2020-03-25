Mar 25, 2020, 7:07 PM
Spox: Iran to stand by Afghanistan in fighting terrorism, extremism

Tehran, March 25, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi sympathized with the bereaved families of the victims of Kabul terrorist attack, saying Iran will stand by Afghanistan in fighting terrorism and extremism.

Mousavi condemned the Wednesday terrorist attack on a Sikh Temple (Gurdwara) which killed and injured scores of people.

He added that terrorists will not reach their goals which are promoting insecurity, instability and religious disputes by taking sinister measures and imposing heavy expenses on oppressed people of Afghanistan.

The ISIS terrorist group has claimed responsibility for Wednesday attack on a Sikh Temple (Gurdwara) which resulted in killing 25 people and injuring 8 more.

