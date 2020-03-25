Spox: Iran to stand by Afghanistan in fighting terrorism, extremism

Mousavi condemned the Wednesday terrorist attack on a Sikh Temple (Gurdwara) which killed and injured scores of people.

He added that terrorists will not reach their goals which are promoting insecurity, instability and religious disputes by taking sinister measures and imposing heavy expenses on oppressed people of Afghanistan.

The ISIS terrorist group has claimed responsibility for Wednesday attack on a Sikh Temple (Gurdwara) which resulted in killing 25 people and injuring 8 more.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish