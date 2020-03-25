Gov’t spox: Iran to use MSF’s aid, equipment

On his Twitter account, Rabiei expressed gratitude to all countries and international organizations that have so far suggested to help Iran in fighting coronavirus.

He added that Iran’s policy is to receive humanitarian aid from foreign countries.

Rabiei noted that all Iranians inside and outside Iran will be invited to participate in fighting coronavirus.

Iranian Ambassador to France Bahram Qasemi in a message on Monday said that the second consignment of Doctors Without Borders ( Médecins Sans Frontières) was handed over to Iran.

Doctors Without Borders is an international humanitarian medical non-governmental organization of French origin best known for its projects in conflict zones and in countries affected by panndemic diseases.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 9,625 people out of a total of 27,017 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 2,077 have lost their lives to it.

