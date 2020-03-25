India's Zoroastrians 2nd medical consignment sent to Iran

According to Iranian embassy in New Delhi, the shipment consists of items which are necessary for Iran's health system.

The Indian Zoroastrians had sent another medical consignment through Iranian embassy last week.

It added that various Iranian groups, including Muslims and Zoroastrians, are gathering these items.

Meanwhile, some of the Indian Muslims and other groups who are interested in Iran have so far expressed solidarity with Iranians in fighting coronavirus.

Iranian embassy in New Delhi and the consulates have so far been able to transfer Iranians who were in India by emergency flights.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish