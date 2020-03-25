Armenia expresses solidarity with Iran in fight against coronavirus

Banners will appear in Yerevan with the inscription “Everything will be fine” in support of Italy and Iran, which are fighting against the spread of coronavirus, spokesperson for Yerevan Mayor Hakob Karapetyan wrote on his Facebook, according to Armenia's news.am.

The Farsi phrase “همه چیز خوب میشود”, read like “Hame cheez Khoob mishavad” will be seen on the Iranian flags. The phrase means “Everything will be fine.”

He added that the Italian translation of the same phrase will be seen on the Italian flag: “Andrà tutto bene!”

On March 21, in his message to congratulate Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wished Iran victory over coronavirus pandemic.

