HRC: US sanctions on Iran blatant breach of human rights

The statement was released on the occasion of the International Day for the Right to the Truth Concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims.

The US unilateral sanctions with regard to Epidermolysis bullosa (EB) disease claimed the lives of scores of kids, the statement reads.

The US illegal sanctions had negative impact on taking advantage of human rights.

Even during the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic , the unilateral and secondary sanctions especially in medical sector continue seriously.

Over the last few months, Iranian nation witnessed various examples of blatant violation of fundamental human rights.

The US Administration has also created barrier on sending humanitarian aid with regard to human disasters like March 17, 2019 flood and November 12, 2017 earthquake in Iran.

On the other hand, some European countries have also implemented the US illegal sanctions against Iran.

These countries including the United States have committed breaching human rights.

The targeted assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani which was also accepted by US criminal regime was regarded as example of blatant and systematic disregard of Iranians’ human rights.

