Kianoush Jahanpour said that Iran has had 2,206 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, adding that 143 others have lost their lives in the same period.

Jahanpour added that so far more than 47,500,000 people have gone through the screening procedure for the coronavirus and that the national mobilization plan is underway.

9417**1430

